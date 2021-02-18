Road cycling A wild downhill position that reduces air resistance is prohibited, even though it has been found to be the fastest

Jussi Veikkanen considers one of the reasons for the ban to be bad for young cyclists.

Speed is downhill at such 80 kilometers per hour, and the driver descends from the saddle to the hump over the frame tube and handlebars.

This wild-looking driving position, often seen in road cycling races, will no longer be allowed from early April.

A couple of weeks ago, the International Cycling Federation (UCI) published a list of rule reforms aimed at increasing the safety of races. This is internationally named super tuck known driving position is prohibited.

It’s about is from striving for a more aerodynamic driving position, i.e. reducing air resistance on long descents.

For example, four times the French tour won Chris Froome has used super tuck successfully.

The ban on super tuck has freshly aroused a lot of drudgery and opposition among elite riders.

Working as a team leader at Groupama-FDJ, a top French stable Jussi Veikkasen According to Denmark, safety issues have become more prominent in professional cycling since Denmark Fabio Jakobsen was injured last year around Poland.

“After that, something had to be done about it. Several rules have been clarified, ”Veikkanen told HS.

Veikkasen I think it is a good thing that a super tuck is banned because it can give a bad impression to young cyclists.

“Although it is dominated by professionals and has not become a major crash, it must be remembered that the tricks done at the Games are transmitted through a telly to quite a few enthusiasts and other spectators. Young drivers in particular often take a model from what professionals do. You may not always think that the performance of the competition is on closed roads out of traffic. ”

According to Veikkanen, who has had a long professional career, this is the main reason why the driving position was banned.

Last week, Cycling Weekly reported on Swiss wind tunnel tests, which show that the benefit of a super tuck driving position can be up to half a minute per ten kilometers if the driving speed is 70 kilometers per hour and the steepness of the downhill is eight per cent.

Sure, there are a lot of variables, including the width of the driver’s upper body, but the benefit of a super tuck is undeniable. It is usually used, for example, in detachment situations where other drivers are not close by.

“Of course, that experiment is a theory. I have seen this variety of wind tunnel studies, and this super tuck is indeed found to be the fastest downhill as a position “, Veikkanen said and pointed out that the UCI has in the past limited the fastest driving positions, such as hours of driving.

Second the ban applies to the so-called time driving position on the road bike. By leaning on the handlebar with the forearms, it is also possible to reach a lower and thus more aerodynamic driving position.

“It has been copied a lot by enthusiasts. Yes, the important support points are leaving. If you drive in it in your thoughts and unnoticed on a mound, then the risk of falling will increase. In that sense, things are going well. ”

On the other hand, Veikkanen does not consider it a successful rule change that drivers are no longer allowed to throw empty drinking bottles to the public during the race.

“It’s a bit of a move in the wrong direction. Of course, the idea is to reduce litter. However, I know of many situations where young cycling followers will forever remember it when they have received a drink bottle from a professional, ”Veikkanen said before the trip to the first World Tour of the season.

The UAE Tour in the United Arab Emirates is a seven-stage race in which Finland is also the only top professional driver. Jaakko Hänninen to begin his season on Sunday.

Correction 18.2. at 10:30 p.m .: The UAE Tour begins on Sunday and not Saturday, as previously claimed in the story.