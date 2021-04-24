Belgium is one of the countries where athletes preparing for the Tokyo Olympics are offered a bypass in the order of coronary vaccination.

For the young top cyclist Remco Evenepoelille there would be a corona spike available next week, but he’s not going to seize the opportunity.

The reason is that Evenepoel is involved in a tour of Italy, starting on May 8, in the Giro d’Italia, and wants to avoid possible side effects from the vaccine.

At issue is Deceuninck Quick-Step’s 21-year-old Evenepoel’s first major three-week tour of his career.

“I have strongly recommended the vaccine for all ajajillemme, but Remcolle timing is bad,” team doctor Philip Jansen told Het Laatste Nieuws according to Cycling Weekly and Cycling News.

Evenepoel has been tested for antibodies to the coronavirus, which shows that his body is rich in antibodies to the virus. This suggests that he may have had an asymptomatic coronary infection.

Evenepoel holds the Olympics as its main competition of the season. He leaves for Italy to go straight after a long race break.

He hasn’t competed since he got into August last year fatal accident In the Il Lombardia competition.

At that time, Evenepoel collided with the stone railing of the bridge on the fastest fastest downhill of the race and plunged over it into the gorge.

Evenepoel had a fracture in his pelvis and a contusion in his right lung.

Evenepoel played football as a junior and progressed through the PSV Eindhoven Academy and Anderlecht to junior national teams until, at the age of 17, he switched to cycling where his father had been a professional.

Evenepoel is the 2018 Youth World Champion and European Champion in both road and time trials.

In early August 2019, he took his first win in the Professional World Tour and took less than a week later in the adult European Championship time trial.