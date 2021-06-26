Road cycling A spectator who sent greetings to his grandparents caused a mass crash with his sign during the opening stage of the Tour de France

Tony Martin collided with the sign presented by the viewer. The crash eventually affected the performance of dozens of cyclists.

Driving route the sign of a spectator standing too close along the drivers caused a giant mass crash on the road in the first leg of a tour of France.

The viewer focused on sending greetings to his grandparents and introduced with text Allez Opi-Omi equipped with a sign for a television camera, and did not follow the events of the race at all.

The stupidity had enormous consequences when the German representing the Jumbo-Visma stable Tony Martin collided with a sign and fell.

Sign ultimately affected the performance of dozens of cyclists who drove in the main group. The 198-kilometer leg was at that time about 47 kilometers without driving.

Belgian cyclist Jasper Stuyven took a strong stance on viewer activity with his Twitter account. He hoped at the outset that his grandparents were proud of the sign presenter.

“More seriously: it’s great that many viewers love our sport and cheer on us, but stay on the side of the road, not the road,” Stuyven wrote.

On the stage a mass crash was also seen just over seven miles before the finish. Among the crashers was, among other things, the British star of the Israel Start-Up Nation stable Chris Froome.

The host country representing the Deceuninck – Quick-Step team pedaled to win the leg from Brest to Landerneau Julian Alaphilippe, who arrived at the finish with his left thumb sucking in honor of his newborn son.

“If you had told me I was going to give up the world champion shirt because of the yellow shirt, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Alaphilippe said after the stage.

The tour continues on Sunday with a 183.5-kilometer leg from Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne.

