Highlights: India accelerates road construction in areas linking Leh amidst ongoing tension from China

The Border Road Organization installed heavy machinery to make roads in border areas

Deployment of latest machines, work on weekends and number of workers increased

new Delhi

India has stepped up road construction in the border areas amid continuing tension with China. Border Road Organization (BRO) oversees road construction in areas bordering the country. In the aftermath of the recent tension, the BRO has been working day and night in the construction and repair of roads connecting Leh.

The BRO’s benefit will be mainly to the army, which may have to move heavy machines and weapons from one place to another, if needed. According to BRO officials, latest machines worth crores have been installed in the construction of roads. In view of the seriousness of the matter, apart from BRO employees, the hired laborers have also been asked to work on weekends and double shifts. The number of people working has also been increased.

Realizing the situation, the BRO is deploying heavy machines to keep the road clear in view of the cold. B Kishan Reddy, executive engineer officer of BRO says, “In the present situation, BRO has installed latest machines to help the army and other security forces transport heavy machines. You will not find these machines in any other part of the country.

The new strategic road to Ladakh is almost complete. Army will benefit greatly

Kishan further said, ‘Our road construction capacity has increased 10 times due to new machines. Now we can make roads easily, because the machine helps us in breaking stones by applying explosives. Due to these machines, the threat to human life has come down because we are also using explosives to build roads.