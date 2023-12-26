In the Moscow region, a man opened fire on other drivers on the M-2 highway

A driver on the M-2 highway in the Moscow region opened fire after a conflict with another motorist, reports the report. Telegram-channel of the Moscow Region Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

As the press service clarified, the day before, on December 25, a Moscow resident born in 1979 told the police that a man was shooting at the 25th kilometer of the M-2 Crimea highway. According to preliminary information, the cause of the shootout on the road was a conflict between two drivers. One of the men opened fire with an object similar to a weapon towards the opponent and his car, and then tried to escape.

The police managed to detain the offender. He turned out to be a resident of Protvino, born in 2001, from whom a drained pistol was seized. As noted by the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, no one was injured. The police are finding out the details of what happened.

