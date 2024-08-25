TACC: One person injured in Moscow road conflict with shooting

In the southwest of Moscow, a road conflict ended in shooting, in which one person was injured. The incident was reported by TASS.

The police received a report of the conflict at 15:00. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene on Leninsky Prospekt. Preliminary, there was an argument between two drivers because they were unable to pass each other in the courtyard of a residential building. And one of the participants in the conflict shot at the other with a traumatic weapon.

The 48-year-old victim was hospitalized, and his 22-year-old opponent was detained.

Related materials:

Earlier in the Magadan Region, repeat offenders shot at two men, the wounds were fatal. The perpetrators were detained hot on the trail on the territory of one of the summer cottages on the outskirts of the village of Ust-Omchug.