trier – Shock near Trier: Near the city of around 110,000 in Rhineland-Palatinate On this Monday (February 1st) in the early morning around 6.30 a.m. there was an accident that was by no means unusual. According to police is there one complete street in the community cord (Trier-Saarburg district) bagged – together automobile and truck.

The police explained what exactly happened on site. “The Road has collapsed completely“Said a spokesman for the police. There has been a “small crater“Formed into which the two vehicles slipped. The exact root cause for the sagging of the road is currently still unclear – but one reason could be heavy rains for days have been in the region.

Incredible pictures from near Trier: A truck slid into the crater of a collapsed road. © Harald Tittel / dpa

Near Trier: The road collapses with the car and truck – two people in the hospital

Two people were in the incident partly seriously injured and had to go to hospital to be brought. The narrow street is now blocked until further notice. “There is a huge hole in the street“, He explained Police spokesman continue. The recovery of the vehicles will take some time. The residents in the area in question must be provided with emergency supplies by the fire brigade, it says in the Police report.

The truck that had slipped into the crater had to be secured with steel cables. © Harald Tittel / dpa

It is therefore assumed that the Road secured for days must be. The vehicles were probably there at the moment when the road began to slip. (nema with dpa)

The report from the police in full:

“Today, Monday around 6.30 am, the Schweich police were informed of a traffic accident on the K 29 between Kordel and the Hochmark. Obviously, one side of the road above a small rest area was washed under, which resulted in both a tractor-trailer and a car sliding into the ditch. The two vehicle occupants were rescued by the fire brigade and brought to Trier hospitals with some serious injuries. Apparently the days of rain were the reason that the road was washed under the area and slipped as a result. The K 29 is currently fully closed for an indefinite period. Emergency supplies for residents in the Hochmark area are currently being organized by the fire brigade. “

