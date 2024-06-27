Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas.- For the third consecutive day, hundreds of producers closed the Victoria-Matamoros highway to protest and demand payment of a subsidy of 3,500 pesos per ton of sorghum, given the low price recorded during the threshing season.

This Thursday at 10:40 a.m. they reactivated the blockade in the La Libertad ejido, at kilometer 188 of the road.

Since Tuesday, the blockades have been carried out intermittently and allow private vehicles, families and passenger buses to pass through, except trailers.

However, kilometer-long queues are recorded as operators cross the units to completely block the road so that no one can circulate.

Yesterday, in addition to closing the Victoria-Matamoros highway, they also blocked the Reynosa-Monterrey highway, about a kilometer from the Pemex Burgos gas station.

The Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson reported today’s closure and urged people to take precautions and consider alternative routes.

“A road closure is reported on the Victoria-Matamoros Highway at kilometer 188 at the Ejido La Libertad in San Fernando, resulting from a demonstration. Take precautions and consider alternative routes,” the authority reported at 10:28 a.m.

Producers broke off negotiations with the State Government, pointing out non-compliance with the payment of the subsidy.

They also urged Governor Américo Villarreal to determine the rules for the distribution of a billion pesos fund that the Morena member announced and that had been offered by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during his visit on May 27 to Ciudad Victoria.

For his part, the Secretary of Rural Development, Antonio Varela Flores, distanced himself from the delivery of said fund and stated that it is up to the Federation to do so.

Also yesterday, in a session of the local Congress, the deputies approved an exhortation to demand that the Secretary of Finance, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, release the resources as soon as possible.