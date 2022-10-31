Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The Monterrey Ministry of Security and Protection of Citizenship installed a road system to provide security to drivers and pedestrians due to road closures due to work of construction of the flyover on Avenida Churubusco and Vía a Tampico.

The operation was installed from Ruiz Cortines Avenue to Madero Avenue to guide drivers and give fluidity to all circulating vehicles and a counterflow on Churubusco Avenue.

The work

The Monterey municipal governmentreported that through the Secretariat of Sustainable Infrastructurethe overpass will be built, with three lanes in each direction, with an extension of 680 linear meters and a total investment of around 350 million pesos.

He announced that as of this Monday, October 31, the work of the first of three stages of this work will begin.

The first stage includes the road work for north-south circulation, the second covers the opposite direction, from south to north, and in the third stage the regeneration of the lower part of the vehicular bridge will be carried out.

With the construction of this bridge, the aim is to solve a road problem since there is traffic congestion during the passage of the train on Churubusco Avenue, which is the third busiest in the city with 55,000 vehicles per day in each direction.

For his part, the Secretary of Infrastructure, Guillermo Hernández Ramírez, explained that the overpass is a complementary work to the Metropolitan Intermediate Road Ring, which will allow a continuous flow of more than 27 kilometers.

“Here it is worth mentioning that to complete the Metropolitan Road Ring we need to elaborate, apart from this, what is the adaptation of the Churubusco road with Madero Extension”, he explained.

He informed that in the lower part of this bridge a square will be built, with safe pedestrian crossing, stops for public transport, benches, lighting and green areas.

The Director of Road Engineering and Mobility, Emmanuel Acevedo Ojeda announced that, due to the works of the first stage, road restrictions will be implemented, such as the closure of the crossing of the Vía a Tampico, in the direction from north to south, both in a direct as for returns and left turns. Only local traffic will be allowed on the right side.

He explained that a contraflow will be established in the section from Troqueles to Francisco Beltrán street, in the direction from south to north, to have a circulation of three lanes to the north and two lanes to the south.