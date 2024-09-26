Ciudad Juarez.- Following the return to school, staff from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) is working with various educational institutions to form school brigades and paint pedestrian crossings; this work is aimed at preventing accidents outside elementary schools, reported Arlín Vargas, spokesperson for the corporation.

Any educational institution can benefit from both free programs, the spokeswoman said.

Interested teachers only have to go directly to the facilities of the Escuelita Vial, located on Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue, almost on the corner of Universidad, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, or call the telephone numbers 656-737-0334 and 656-737-0335.

One of the schools that decided to create the school brigade was the Colegio Inglés de Durango, where Road Safety personnel trained a group of 40 people.

“Traffic police officers instructed 22 teachers and 18 parents on the use of road signs, the tools that school brigade members should use, the identification of conflict zones in the school environment and their various solutions, as well as the legal basis of these auxiliary groups,” Vargas reported.

Meanwhile, Traffic Control personnel painted the pedestrian crossing in front of the Miguel Ahumada Elementary School, located at the intersection of Ignacio Mariscal and Francisco Javier Mina streets.

These actions are aimed at preventing car accidents, as well as providing greater road safety for students and their families, drivers and regular pedestrians who travel through the area, explained the Road Safety spokesperson.

In addition, another pedestrian crossing was painted at the intersection of General Rivas Guillen and Tlaxcala streets.

Arlín Vargas said that traffic officers suggest drivers always give way to pedestrians, not exceed the posted speed limits, use seat belts at all times, and pay attention to the instructions of traffic police. (Luz del Carmen Sosa)