This morning German farmers continued their protest against the cuts in subsidies planned by the Scholz government which today faces the budget debate. Demonstrations throughout Germany, with a particular focus on Bavaria: the police in Lower Bavaria, Upper Franconia, Upper Palatinate and Swabia recorded dozens of gatherings of farmers on board their vehicles. The demonstrations, which began in the early hours of the morning, targeted motorway junctions, preventing vehicles from entering, except in short windows of time agreed with the police in which the tractors stood aside and let other vehicles pass between loud horn concerts. Motorway exits have always remained free throughout the national territory. In Upper Franconia alone, according to the Bayreuth police headquarters, tractors had blocked 30 motorway entrance ramps by 10.30 am. In the Munich district, 18 were blocked. Enormous inconvenience for commuters. In addition to the accesses to the motorways, farmers have in fact occupied with their tractors several car parks used by those who travel daily to reach their workplace. Similar protests also occurred in many other Länder, such as Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Saxony-Anhalt. Social and local media updated motorists in real time on the points where farmers organized their traffic blocks so that they could opt for alternative routes. But it wasn't just the highways that were affected. The warehouses of some supermarket chains were also partially blocked. Last night around 100 tractors and another 50 agricultural vehicles blocked access to a central warehouse of the Edeka chain in Neumünster (Schleswig-Holstein). In Nortorf (district of Rendsburg-Eckernförde), around ten vehicles paralyzed those a central Aldi warehouse. And numerous farmers, supported by freight forwarders who are also protesting against the decisions of the federal government, this morning blocked the entrances and exits of the Rewe central warehouse in Buttenheim (district of Bamberg) with their tractors, trucks and vans, causing a long queue of trucks that wanted to reach the warehouse to unload. All the events have so far taken place without any particular problems. “Calm and cooperative farmers,” as several police spokesmen reported. Meanwhile, investigations have begun against 75 people who on Saturday effectively blocked traffic on the A9 near Gefrees in Upper Franconia (Bavaria) by slowly driving tractors, trucks and vans side by side, occupying the three lanes of the motorway. According to the police, the result was a dangerous traffic jam lasting kilometers. The action also came as a surprise to the police. According to initial investigations, around 60 of the 75 vehicles involved would not have been able to travel on the motorway. The drivers were farmers and freight forwarders who were on their way to a protest in Bayreuth, called by the regional association of Bavarian transport and logistics companies, which attracted around 1,000 participants with 500 vehicles.