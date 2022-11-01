Hundreds of truck drivers and protesters furious with the electoral defeat of Jair Bolsonaror expanded roadblocks across the country on Tuesday Brazil, while the president remains silent, without acknowledging the victory of Lula.

On this second day of lockdownsthe Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported more than 250 total or partial roadblocks in at least 23 of the 27 Brazilian states.

“Lula no!” read a sign hanging above a viaduct in Sao Paulowhere several routes were also blocked, including the one that connects the great metropolis with Rio de Janeiro, preventing buses from leaving between the two cities.

“I hope to return home” to Rio, “but this is happening throughout the country, this roadblock. I was able to pay for a hotel night here, but many people had to wait here at the bus station,” Rosangela told AFP. Senna, a 62-year-old real estate agent.

Lula cements the rise of the left in the region. See also Brazil: military parade led by Bolsonaro opens independence celebration

The highway that leads to the Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo, the largest in the country, was released by the police in the morning, after a blockade that at dawn caused cancellations and delays on some flightsaccording to the local press.

The state that registered the most blockades was Santa Catarina (south), where Bolsonaro obtained support of almost 70% of the votes. A judge of the supreme court determined on Monday night the “immediate unblocking of highways and public roads,” reported the Federal Supreme Court it’s a statement.

The calls to support the blockades multiplied on Twitter and in Bolsonarist groups on Telegram, the AFP digital investigation team found.

A pamphlet circulating on networks calls for a protest at the Ministries Esplanade in Brasilia in the afternoon. “Brazil will not be a Venezuela,” reads the message. And it reproduces the words that Senator Flávio Bolsonaro dedicated to his father on Twitter on Monday: “Bolsonaro, we are with you for whatever.”

The Federal District police restricted vehicle access to the Plaza de los Tres Poderes, where the buildings of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court are located, as a “preventive” measure against possible demonstrations.

AFP