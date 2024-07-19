Summer is in full swing and with it the first mass movements on Italian roads and highways. In view of the summer exodus, to minimize the inconvenience, Anas has announced the suspension of 906 construction sites, 70% of the interventions active to date, out of a total of 1278 that involve the FS Group company. “In view of the summer exodus – explained the CEO Aldo Isi – we have strengthened the presence of checkpoints throughout the country and limited the presence of construction sites with the aim of making travel along the short, medium and long-distance routes of our network easier and safer for all users.”

Construction site suspensions to ease traffic

In the note released by Anas, we can then read which are the main arteries affected by this provision: “The routes affected are, in a southerly direction, the main routes towards holiday resorts, in particular along the Adriatic, Tyrrhenian and Ionian ridges and along the border crossings towards France, Slovenia and Croatia, and when leaving urban centres. A significant flow of traffic is also expected in the vicinity of urban centres, especially starting from late Sunday afternoon, in conjunction with weekend returns.”

First weekends of heavy traffic

In the meantime, the first movements are already expected that could create queues and slowdowns, with Anas expecting a constant increase in traffic for the last weekend of July. Viabilità Italia predicts a red dot tomorrow morning, Saturday 20 July, and in the afternoon of Sunday 21 July: movements on the rise, due to the first departures and especially for short weekends towards holiday and seaside resorts, Saturday morning from large urban centres and vice versa Sunday afternoon towards large cities. The intensification of traffic along the roads will be recorded starting from the last weekend of July and ending in the first days of September.