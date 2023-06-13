From Michigan to Wisconsin

Two weeks after the thrilling return of the series to a historic yet complex circuit like Detroit’s Renaissance Center, IndyCar is ready to contest the eighth of seventeen rounds this season on a road layout like the one of Road America. It comes from the domination of Alex Palou in the previous round held in Michigan, with the Spaniard currently leading the championship after overtaking Marcus Ericsson in the general standings.

Located nearby Elkhart Lake, the permanent circuit has hosted IndyCar without interruption since 2016, but previously, when the category was first known as USAC and later as CART, it had already been the venue for numerous races. The first ever took place in 1976, but the subsequent birth of CART brought the series back to this track from 1982 to 2007, with the sole exception of the 2005 edition. From 2007, Road America remained far from the panorama of the top US open-wheel competition until the aforementioned 2016, without more know stop since then. Characterized by numerous ups and downs and long straights, Road America has one particularity: it is one of the few circuits in the world to have preserved its original layout intact.

As anticipated, the last race saw the success of Alex Palou, the authentic protagonist throughout the weekend in Detroit. Even before the victory, in fact, the 2021 champion had also conquered the pole position, defending himself in the finale from the attacks of Will Power also due to the numerous neutralizations in the final race which had allowed the gap between the drivers to be canceled on the track. Despite this, the Catalan kept his level of concentration very high, taking home his second win of the season.

The peculiarity of this weekend, at least as far as the Italian public is concerned, is that the Road America appointment will take place almost simultaneously with Formula 1. Although the race in Wisconsin Sunday 18 June at 19:00 Italian, the event will precede the Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled for 20:00, by one hour. In this way, due to the GP in Montreal, the live broadcast will not be on the Sky Sport F1 channel, reserved precisely for the Circus, but on Sky Sports Arena (204). For the rest, as in all the other tests carried out so far, free practice and qualifying, as well as the race itself, can also be followed on Indy Car Live streamed via subscription.