Aggression towards the police force it will remain elevated also in 2022. The Asaps Observatory records only the physical attacks that have caused injuries reported in the emergency room to police operators during roadside checks (therefore excluding attacks that occurred in the management of public order and others not consequent to territorial control): there were 2,678 the episodes recorded by the “Sbirri Pikkiati” Observatory, a few more than the previous year.

Growing attacks

In fact the increase is by 23 more physical assaults compared to 2021 when they were 2,655 (+0.9%). In 2022 the highest number of attacks concerned the State Police with 1,289 attacks equal to 47.2%, a percentage down on last year when it reached 49.5%, then comes the Carabinieri with 1,054 equal to 38 .6%. Attacks on the Local Police followed with 241 attacks equal to 8.8%, a very slight decrease compared to 9% the previous year. 5.4% concerned other bodies.

Some data

42.6% of the attacks occurred in the northern regions, 30.4% in the south and 26.9% in the centre. 981 the episodes that have seen as protagonists the foreigners, 36.6%, a very slight decrease compared to 2021 when the percentage was 37%. In 737 attacks (27.5%), the aggressor then resulted drunk or on drugs: here we report a decrease compared to 29.1% in 2021 and 30% in 2020. In 470 assaults, 17.5% was used proper or improper weapon (sticks, objects or the same car used to run over the agent), an increase compared to 16% in 2021.

The solidarity of Asaps

“We repeat that of all this public opinion is not sufficiently informed and politics itself does not seem to have an exact perception of it – complains the Asaps through an official press release – Law enforcement is often interpreted unfavourably for the complex law enforcement work. Worrying position that risks triggering a latent demotivation of police operators. Instead, citizens should be the first to worry about the spread of violence against uniforms on the street, even more than agents and carabinieri because after the embankment of uniforms, we are the recipients and victims of an increasingly arrogant and now in fact almost unpunished violence. Once again total solidarity of Asaps to our police forces when they carry out their difficult function with correctness “.