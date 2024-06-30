Juarez City.- A motorcyclist suffered fractures this afternoon after being hit by a traffic police officer.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Manuel J. Clouthier and Manuel Gómez Morín avenues.

There, unit 1029 ran the red light and cut off traffic to the motorcyclist who flew and crashed into the pavement.

As a result of the blow, his left leg was fractured. Paramedics from the municipality’s Rescue Service gave him first aid and took him to a hospital.

The responsible agent was insured and the insurance on the units will cover the damages and injuries he caused.