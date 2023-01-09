The Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini returns to talk about the revision of the Highway Code. And he does it a few days after the publication by the Traffic Police of the numbers relating to the accidents with casualties that occurred throughout 2022 on Italian roads: 1,489 people lost their lives in the twelve months that we have just left behind, a figure growing compared to that relating to 2021. In the last twenty-four hours, three other victims have been recorded on Italian roads: new measures are needed as soon as possible.

“The road data on accidents came out yesterday: they are still there a few thousand dead too many on Italian roads, motorways and above all extra-urban roads – commented Salvini during his visit to the construction site of the variant to the provincial road 234 in Casalpusterlengo, in the Lodi area – Here we are also looking at the Highway Code which dates back to 1992. It is essential to have modern, efficient infrastructures, then human error, human sensitivity, human distraction are not contemplated in what companies do. But we will devote all the attention of the case to that”. What worries the minister most (and not only him) is the exponential increase in casualties in relation to the increase in accidents in general in 2021, while the happy note is represented by the decrease in the same data in relation to 2019, the last year considered “normal” for mobility before the pandemic took over.

The Traffic Police also provided the figures relating to the sanctions. A total of 420,816 patrols were employed in road surveillance throughout last year, which checked 1,782,491 people and contested 1,438,419 infringements of the Highway Code: violations ascertained for excess speed were 421,973, withdrawn 30,560 driving licenses and 40,019 vehicle registration certificates, while the driving license points reduced were 2,120,631. Drivers checked with breathalyzers and precursors on the other hand, there were 415,995, of which 13,448 were sanctioned for driving under the influence of alcohol, while those reported for driving under the influence of drugs were 1,181.