Two 23-year-olds died within hours of each other in two road accidents. The first occurred in the province of Naples, the second in that of Ragusa

Two young people dead on the street today, Tuesday 16 July 2024. This is about Two 23-year-olds killed in two separate road accidents. The first one crashed on board the his scooter against a poleIt happened around 3:30 in the morning in Meta di Sorrento, in province of Naples. In via Alberi, the site of the accident, the Carabinieri of the Piano di Sorrento station intervened immediately to establish the dynamics of the accident. It seems that shortly before the crash, and for reasons still being ascertained, the 23-year-old on board his scooter had lost control of the vehicle impacting against a street lighting pole. The young man was transferred to the hospital in Sorrento where he died. The Torre Annunziata Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation.

The second accident of the day, however, occurred along the Ragusa road which connects Catania with Ragusa. Another 23 year old boy he lost his life in the impact with his car against a truck. According to an initial reconstruction being examined by the Carlentini Carabinieri, the 23-year-old was driving a Golf which, for reasons yet to be ascertained, collided with a truck in the morning. The young man, originally from Lentini, in the Syracuse area, died shortly after while the truck went up in flamesThe road was closed to traffic in all directions.

