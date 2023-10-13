Incredible but true: Rome is the first Italian ‘black jersey’ city for the increase in road accident victims: in 2022, compared to the previous year, deaths increased by 23.9%, accidents by 18.4% and injuries by 19.8%.

“incredible” because in Rome alone there are 5 percent of all deaths on Italian roads, half of all deaths in Lombardy. A unique case in the world that cannot find any justification on the vastness of the territory: approximately 1,300 km², with 16,000 different roads equivalent to 5,500 km. Faced with the alarming data on road accidents, the municipality has always taken refuge behind the vastness of Rome. But now we are outside any parameter.

This is the dramatic picture that emerges from the latest Aci-Istat report.

In particular, last year 13,181 accidents were recorded on the roads of the capital (11,129 in 2021, 8,229 in 2020 – the year of the lockdown – and 12,271 in 2019) with 16,618 injuries (13,862 in 2021, 10,452 in 2020 and 15,919 in 2019) and 150 victims (121 in 2021, 104 in 2020 and 131 in 2019).

There were 48 victims among motorcyclists, compared to 45 in 2021, 30 in 2020 and 41 in 2019, while 5 cyclists lost their lives compared to 3 in 2021, 5 in 2020 and 7 in 2019.

Overall, two-wheeled vehicles involved in road accidents in 2022 were 6,450 compared to 5,304 in 2021, 3,778 in 2020 and 5,791 in 2019.

And continuing to analyze the numbers we discover that 286 electric scooters were involved in accidents in 2022, with 258 injuries and 3 deaths while in 2021 198 accidents were recorded, with 179 injuries and four victims. Among pedestrians, 44 victims were recorded compared to 32 in 2021, 40 in 2020 and 42 in 2019.