Road accidents The van collided with a tree on Hämeentie in Helsinki, hampering morning traffic

October 16, 2020
in World
One person was slightly injured in the accident.

Van drifted towards a tree at seven o’clock in the morning at the intersection of Hämeentie and Eurantie in Helsinki. One person was slightly injured in the accident and his injury was examined at the hospital.

Police directed traffic on the spot, which was hampered by a van blocking the road in the lanes to the city center.

According to police, traffic should go normally before half past eight. The police did not immediately have information about the cause of the accident.

