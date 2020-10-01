Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Road accidents The man died in a rear-end in Lappajärvi

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 1, 2020
in World
0

The accident happened on Itäkyläntie on Thursday afternoon.

One A person has died in a traffic accident in Lake Lappajärvi in ​​Southern Ostrobothnia, say the Vaasa Emergency Response Center and the police. Another person was seriously injured.

The accident happened on Itäkyläntie on the eastern shore of Lake Lappajärvi on Thursday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the police, the accident occurred in a turning situation where the passenger car driving above was turning left. The driver of the car that followed did not notice the turn, so his car hit the back of the car that was turning.

The driver of a turning vehicle, a local man born in 1953, died immediately at the scene. The driver of the rearmost car was taken to the hospital.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

More than 2 billion rubles will be allocated for the installation of a fence on the M-4 section

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In