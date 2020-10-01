Road accidents The man died in a rear-end in Lappajärvi

The accident happened on Itäkyläntie on Thursday afternoon.

One A person has died in a traffic accident in Lake Lappajärvi in ​​Southern Ostrobothnia, say the Vaasa Emergency Response Center and the police. Another person was seriously injured.

The accident happened on Itäkyläntie on the eastern shore of Lake Lappajärvi on Thursday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the police, the accident occurred in a turning situation where the passenger car driving above was turning left. The driver of the car that followed did not notice the turn, so his car hit the back of the car that was turning.

The driver of a turning vehicle, a local man born in 1953, died immediately at the scene. The driver of the rearmost car was taken to the hospital.