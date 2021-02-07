Road accidents One person died on the way out in Joensuu

The driver lost control of a van traveling at high speed.

One a person has died in a traffic accident in Joensuu, STT is told about the police in Eastern Finland. The driver of the van died while driving out.

According to a police release, the driver of the van lost control of the high-speed car on Mulonväylä, which is located next to Kuutostie.

The accident happened just before one o’clock on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

North Karelia the rescue service says that the van driving south of Joensuu had drifted off the road and spun around several times. Police said the car did not collide with anything.

Police say there were no other people on board the car.