Road accidents New information about the Meilahti bicycle accident: A man born in the 1960s died in a collision with a van

September 29, 2020
The fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Meilahdentie and Paciuksenkatu on Friday afternoon.

29.9. 13:47 | Updated 29.9. 14:05

Police has continued its investigation into the fatal car and bicycle accident in Meilahti, Helsinki, on Friday.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Meilahdentie and Paciuksenkatu on Friday afternoon at about half past three in the afternoon.

According to police, a man born in the 1960s who rode a bicycle died in the collision. He was seriously injured and died about an hour after the accident.

According to the police, the driver of the van is known to the police, and the investigation is progressing through interrogations, among other things. The police will report on the progress of the investigation later.

The van involved in the accident was owned by Posti’s subcontractor. The Post confirmed to HS last week that the car driver is on the subcontractor’s payroll.

Paciuksenkatu and Meilahdentie are busy with traffic. At the intersection below the Skin and Allergy Hospital, both Paciuksenkatu and the parallel bike path under the long hill are located in a sloping area with traffic lights for both cars and light traffic.

Police said over the weekend that the accident had numerous eyewitnesses being interviewed to outline the details.

