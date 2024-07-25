In 2023, with the return of Italians’ travel habits to pre-pandemic levels, on roads In Italy there has been a slight improvement in the number of victims of road accidentsdespite a slight increase in accidents and injuries. In particular, there were 166,525 accidents (+0.4% compared to 2022).

In Italy in 2023 there were 166,525 accidentswith 3,039 deaths (-3.8% compared to 2023) and 224,634 injured (+0.5%) on approximately 53,000 kilometers of roads of the Italian road network. On average, 1,000 accidents were recorded every day 456 accidents road, equal to 19 accidents every hourwith 8.3 deaths per day and 25.6 injuries per hour. The social cost of accidents resulting in injuries amounted to almost 18 billion eurosequal to 1% of GDP, which rose to 22.3 billion euros (1.1% of GDP) including damage to property.

Most of the accidents occurred on urban roads (73.3%), while the largest number of victims were concentrated on extra-urban roads (48.4%). 5.3% of accidents and 7.9% of deaths occurred on motorways. It should be noted that compared to 2019road accidents are decreased by 3.3%4.2% dead and 6.9% injured.

When Road Accidents Happen

Analyzing the distribution of working hours on working days and holidays in 2023, it was found that, for the working daysa concentration of accidents between 10 and 11 in the morning, between 2pm and 3pm and with a peak evident at 8pm. Since 2020, there has also been an intensification of traffic due to the freight transport and to the logisticsfollowing the increase in e-commerce and changes in travel schedules for those who have benefited from more flexible working hours. In holidaysthe distribution of accidents had a different profile than that of working days, with a concentration in night hoursbetween 1pm and 2pm and at 7pm.

To take into account the conditions ofthe light and the dark and their connection with road accidents, the times of sunrise and sunset in the Italian provinces were considered, periodically detected every 15 days during the year. This calculation allowed to define the number of hours of light and darkness and to classify the accidents based on this variable.

From the comparison between the monthly distributions of road accidents in the dark period (between sunset and dawn) and the conventional night period (between 10 pm and 6 am), we observed Significant differences, especially in the winter and autumn months, when the sun sets in the afternoon.

Quantifying road accidents that occurred in the dark has allowed us to identify the links between road accidents and low visibility or lighting on the road network. The mortality rate (deaths per 100 accidents) was in fact higher during the hours between sunset and dawn compared to the conventional night time period (between 10pm and 6am), especially for the pedestrian accidentsespecially on extra-urban roads in June and September, with between 10 and 16 deaths for every 100 accidents. On urban roads, the mortality rates for pedestrians were higher in the months of August and September.

Most dangerous roads

What are the most dangerous roads? Most accidents (73.3%) occur on urban roadswhile the highest number of victims (48.4%) is concentrated on extra-urban roads. On the motorways, 5.3% are recorded of accidents and 7.9% of deaths.

The mortality rate is higher on extra-urban roads (4.1 deaths per 100 accidents), is dropped to 2.7 on the highways it’s at 1.1 on urban roads. The national average was 1.8. Most of the accidents (67.4%) occurred between vehicles on the movewith 90.9% involving one or two vehicles.

The accidents along a straight line occurred on urban roads in 47.3% of cases and in 57.9% on extra-urban roads. In urban areas, 39.0% of accidents occurred at the crossings7.1% on the curve and 4.5% near a roundabout. On extra-urban roads, 22.2% of accidents occurred in curve and 14.5% at an intersection.

The mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants was higher than the national average (5.2) in 13 regionswith the highest value in Sardinia (7.0) and the lowest in Umbria (5.3). On the contrary, the mortality rate has dropped more than the national average in Basilicata, Sicily, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piedmont, Aosta Valley, Campania, Lombardy and Liguria (from 5.0 to 3.6).

Road accidents, road victims

In 2023, there were 3,039 road accident victims: 2,416 men (79.5%) And 623 women (20.5%)The deceased drivers amount to 2,135 (1,907 men and 228 women), the passengers to 419 (195 men and 224 women) and pedestrians at 485 (314 men and 171 women). The victims were mainly concentrated in the age groups 20-29 years old And 45-59 years old for men, and over 55 years old for women. The most significant increases compared to 2022 were recorded in the age groups over 70 years oldwith a significant increase for the segment 75-79 years (+23.6%)and among children between 5 and 9 years (8 to 13 victims)as well as among the 45-49 year olds (+1.8%).

A particularly negative figure concerns children from 0 to 14 years deaths in road accidents, which were 41 in 2023, of which 28 between 5 and 14 years oldincreasing compared to previous years. This value is superior compared to 2019, with 39 victims in 2022, 28 in 2021, 37 in 2020 and 35 in 2019. Despite the measures implemented to improve the safety of children in cars, the effectiveness of awareness-raising actions and sanctions has not yet achieved the desired outcomekeeping the goal of “vision zero” for children at bay.

Road accident injuries have increased especially in the age groups over 75 years old and among children compared to 2022, although slightly down compared to 2019. The new National Road Safety Plan 2030 aims to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities through improvements in road and vehicle design, strengthening laws and their enforcement, and atimely and effective assistance to the injured, with optimization of rescue operations and reduction in ambulance arrival times.

Accidents with electric scooters and bicycles

In 2023, the spread of the electric micromobility. Istat has included “electric scooter” And “electric bicycle” among the survey variables starting from May 2020. Accidents with injuries involving at least one electric scooter They were 3,365, with 21 victims and 3,195 injured. The electric bicycles have been involved in 1,391 accidents, with 14 victims and 1,367 injured. Non-electric bicycles have had 15,118 accidents, 204 victims and 14,665 injured.

In total, in 2023, there were over 16,000 accidents involving at least one bicycle and 3,365 accidents involving at least one scooter, causing 233 victims, 6 pedestrians killed and 19,833 injured. Victims among scooter and bicycle drivers have increasedwhile they remained stable among pedestrians and decreased for other users. injured Among the users of electric scooters there were 3,196, with 21 deaths.

The gender distribution of victims showed a clear disadvantage for the menwhich represent the89% of drivers killed. The most vulnerable users accounted for 50% of road deaths. Mortality rates for the pedestrians and motorcyclists were significantly higher than those of car occupants.

The European targets for halving the number of victims and seriously injured have not yet been achieved for the most vulnerable categories, such as motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians, while moped riders and car drivers achieved greater reductions in mortality over the last 20 years thanks to increased awareness and technological advances in safety devices.

