Accidents caused by live social media or reckless use of the smartphone. A chat about this dramatic phenomenon with Federica Biassoni, head of the Traffic Psychology Research Unit of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan

Umberto Schiavella





It was live on Facebook the motorist who lost control of the car and hit a car coming in the opposite lane in the province of Frosinone. The Casal Palocco accident in Rome YouTubers TheBorderline it is perhaps the most striking tragedy. Also in Rome, the twenty-one year old died on the Grande Raccordo Anulare after crashing at 300 mph with a white Audi R8, all filmed with his mobile phone by his friend on board the supercar. These are just three examples of the habit of filming yourself driving live on social media. A “new” phenomenon that is added to the classic use of the cell phone, the call, or the message typed at the wheel, perhaps an old legacy of the nineties, now superseded by the introduction of infotainment systems, increasingly advanced and connected to our smartphones Apple or Android, but practically never used. A dangerous trend born in a particular historical moment where the spread of electronic devices connected to the internet and the success of large-scale social media seems to have reached its peak. A decidedly new theme, as he explains Federica Biassoniresponsible forResearch unit in Traffic Psychology of theCatholic University of Sacred Heart of Milan: “It is a topic on which there is still no research, there is no specific literature. We can talk about it by referring to broader constructs that we know well, such as risk perception, to try to substantiate these events. Obviously which, even in our eyes, is extremely bad for safety and extremely unreasonable, but it’s such a recent phenomenon that it’s difficult to say anything more specific.”

Has the perception of risk and danger while driving, and in general, changed among today’s young people?

"In some ways, yes. I believe it is worth talking about risk perception in a more specific sense. There is a change in the perception of road risk in the sense of an underestimation of the risk which however also emerges from other phenomena, somewhat as if this became the correlate or was the exacerbation of a phenomenon that we also encounter with respect to other behaviors: driving while texting on a cell phone or driving while intoxicated or in a state of abuse of psychotropic substances that have an action on the nervous system. , evidently there is a significant underestimation of the risk, as if a mechanism that allows one to quantify the danger one runs had been missing or had not been acquired. It is as if everything were the same; already driving while listening to the radio in some way compromises a little our attention span, but it is an acceptable risk. Driving with the radio while writing on your cell phone or filming yourself on your cell phone or having drunk or consumed who knows what is the same, is a risk that is evidently perceived as tolerable. If you then ask the kids they reply that "yes, of course it's risky, but it's not that risky". It's as if a mechanism that helps us quantify has failed. This is the interpretation I try to give to certain phenomena. It is as if there was no perception of a value that is put at risk, be it my life, the life of others, safety, there is nothing of value and if there is nothing of value where is the risk? In other words, if I go around without anything precious on me I don't feel at risk of being robbed, something like that."

Is it a problem of today’s youth?

"It seems to me to be incorrect to generalize this problem to an entire generation. In the meantime, we can say that this generation, let's call them newly licensed drivers, finds themselves in situations that include more risks. They have the possibility of taking more risks because it is the situations themselves that they allow it. There was once no cell phone, at the beginning it was something that barely allowed us to make phone calls, but not to shoot videos. Gradually the degrees of freedom increase, because the technology is more complex, cars are more complex, therefore the chances of finding oneself in risky situations also increase. The perception of risk, for a series of reasons, has always been particular in this age group. Now the possibilities of taking risks are expanding. So the two factors together they create a deadly combo because the complexity of the environment in which we move when talking about traffic has grown enormously. On the one hand the cars, increasingly safer but also increasingly complicated, on the other we have in our hands these devices (telephones, etc.) which they allow more and more things. The possibilities increase and the risks also increase. So there is no particular value for which something should be protected, a sort of flatness of perception of value."

What factors may have influenced this change? The disconnect from reality given by social media where appearance counts and not being? Where is an artificial, non-real person shown, in a certain sense better, stronger and bolder, who, once “translated” into everyday life, increases the sense of omnipotence?

“I answer with a question. Can constantly appearing on social media and showing a person different from the real one increase the sense of omnipotence in real life? What causes what? The fact of feeling a bit like a superhero, or in any case different from what then in life when the cameras are off, does it lead to these risky behaviors or are these risky behaviors that push us to perceive ourselves as superheroes? This is a very interesting idea.”

“I believe there is a theme of non-perception of limits. Very simply, each of us has limits, first of all physical. For example, if I look in one direction, I cannot look in another, it is really a physical limit: a certain way of using social media seems to be the denial of this. There are no limits between private and public, the real and the virtual. I think there is a lack of perception of limits in every sense, my limits, the limits understood as boundaries, between real and cinematic. It’s as if everything were flat, everything the same. Even this thing of having to show every moment of our life by photographing and posting the dish I eat, the video while driving the car Because, if everything is exposed it is all the same, if everything is under the sun there is no shade, there is no light, there is no dark, there is no perception of value, while value is a peak in the middle of a plain. I’m very struck by this posting everything on social media, it means standardizing.”

Thinking you’re unique…

“We think we are unique, but in reality any meaning has been swept away. By removing these boundaries we lose our uniqueness, our differences. It seems like we are going beyond the specific theme. It is as if it were a symptom of a broader transformation and this it becomes one of the many places, one of the many stages on which we see this transformation.”

What can we do to prevent these behaviors?

"I would go back to something I said before. I perceive risk when I feel that there is something to lose, so essentially when I feel that there is value at stake. But why don't these guys perceive value? How come they don't think that can you die if you crash in a car? On the one hand, going back to educating people to feel the value of things. On the other hand, there is probably some education to be done, or rather, specific training aimed at people who have just started being autonomous road users. Make them aware of the consequences of certain behaviors. Throughout the training to acquire a driving license, the one that is done in a driving school, there are all a series of skills and technical knowledge that are transmitted, from the rules of the highway code to the functioning of the car, however, except in some enlightened driving schools which often work with us experts in the human factor, there is very little attention paid to forming an awareness of how you actually are and how you function when you are driving. driving a car; the fact that certain things can escape you because our attention has finite resources. I believe that we need to work in these two directions, from a broader point of view, to return to value education. Perceiving risk is the other side of perceiving value: I am afraid of losing something when I feel that something is important to me. Even a very concrete experience, perhaps using simulators to show you what happens if you do something else while driving."

“It is clear that we can also appeal to technology. If we had a device available on all cell phones or cars that deactivated some functions of our phones as soon as we got into the car we would have solved the problem. But it is clear that in this case they come into play I play other interests. And changing minds is a longer and more complicated process.”

A kind of alcohol lock, the device connected to the car’s starting system capable of recording the driver’s blood alcohol level by blowing into it, but for social media.

“Yes, many changes have come about through technology, let’s think about the seatbelts which today ring like crazy if we don’t wear them, even if as we know there is a whole series of “creative” ways to get around the “annoying” sound warning”.