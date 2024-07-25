In 2023, accidents occurred on Italian roads 166,525 accidents (+0.4%), with 3,039 deaths (-3.8%) and 224,634 injured (+0.5%). Compared to 2019 – the benchmark for the decade 2021-2030 – accidents decreased by 3.3%, deaths by 4.2% and injuries by 6.9%. On average, 456 accidents occurred every day (19 every hour), 615 injured (25.6 every hour) and 8.3 deaths (1 every 3 hours). The social cost of road accidents resulting in injuries to people amounts to almost 18 billion euros (1% of the national GDP). Adding the 4.3 billion euros of social costs for damage to property, the figure reaches 22.3 billion euros (equal to 1.1% of the GDP). These are some of the essential data from the ACI-ISTAT Report on road accidents 2023, online from today.

Mortality rate: 5.2 per 100,000 inhabitants

In 2023, the mortality rate – number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants – is higher than the national average (5.2) in 13 Regions. Specifically: Sardinia (7.0), Bolzano (6.7), Trento and Veneto (6.4), Emilia-Romagna (6.3), Marche, Lazio and Puglia (6.0), Calabria (5.9), Abruzzo (5.7), Tuscany and Molise (5.5), Umbria (5.3). In 2023, road accidents recorded in large municipalities (Turin, Milan, Verona, Venice, Trieste, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples, Bari, Palermo, Messina, Catania) represented 25.5% of the total (42,496). The victims 429 (14.1%) increased by 10.0% compared to 2022 (+22.2% compared to 2019). The road mortality rate rose to 4.6 (4.2 in 2022, 3.4 in 2021) against a national average of 5.2. The mortality rate (deaths per 100 accidents) remains higher on extra-urban roads (4.1: 4.3 in 2022) – it drops on motorways (2.7: 3.5 in 2022), while on urban roads (1.1) it is identical to that of last year. The national average (1.8) is practically unchanged since 2010.

Main causes: distraction, priority/traffic light speed

“Distracted driving or indecisive driving” (33,144 accidents: 15.1% of the total), failure to give way or obey traffic lights (28,389 accidents: 12.9%) and excessive speed (18,524: 8.4%) remain the main causes of accidents. Overall, these three behaviors are responsible for 80,057 accidents: 36.5% of the total. This is followed by: irregular maneuvers (e.g. reversing, U-turns, irregular maneuvers to stop or cross the roadway: 16,828 cases: 7.7%) and failure to respect the safety distance (15,172 cases: 6.9%). Finally, failure to give priority to a pedestrian (7,454) and incorrect behavior by a pedestrian (6,241) represent, respectively, 3.4% and 2.8% of the causes of accidents.

Victims: scooters on the rise, pedestrians stable, trucks, motorbikes, cars, mopeds decreasing

THEIncrease in fatalities among electric scooter drivers (21, there were 16 in 2022; accidents increased from 2,929 in 2022 to 3,365, injuries from 2,787 to 3,195), bicycles and e-bikes (212: 205 in 2022 = +3.4%). Pedestrians remained stable (485 deaths), while truck occupants (112: -32.5%), motorcyclists (734: -6.0%), car occupants (1,332: -3.1%) and moped riders (68: -2.9%) decreased.

Greater exposure: bicycles and scooters

High exposure to mortality risk for drivers of bicycles and electric scooters involved in accidents with cars or isolated vehicles. Motorized two-wheelers record a high number of accidents in collisions with carslight commercial vehicles and lone vehicles. Pedestrians are at greater risk than other road users when they collide with cars and industrial vehicles.

Vulnerable users: pedestrians are 4 times more at risk than car occupants

The most vulnerable users represent 50% of road deaths (49.3% in 2022, 50.9% in 2021 and 51.4% in 2020). For pedestrians, the mortality rate (2.6 per 100 accidents) is 4 times higher than that of car occupants (0.7); that of motorcyclists (1.6) is 2.4 times higher; that of drivers and passengers of bicycles – electric and otherwise – and scooters (1.1 deaths), 2 times higher.

Increase in victims among 75-79 year olds, 5-9 year olds and 45-49 year olds

As regards the age distribution, the victims are concentrated in the 20-29 and 45-59 age groups for men, and over 55 for women. Compared to 2022, the most significant increases were recorded for the age groups over 70 (with a more significant increase for the 75-79 age group: +23.6%), but also for children between 5 and 9 years of age (from 8 to 13 victims) and 45-49 year olds (+1.8%). A particularly negative note is the share of children (0 to 14 years) who died in road accidents: 41, 28 of whom between 5 and 14 years of age, an increase compared to previous years: 39 in 2022, 28 in 2021, 37 in 2020 and 35 in 2019.