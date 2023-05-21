The clash in Turbigo in the Milanese area in which two young people lost their lives is yet another in a long streak of bloodshed that also involves children and weak road users

Alexander Conti – Milan

One dead a day, 365 in a year. This is the dramatic statistic on the number of victims between the ages of 15 and 24 in road accidents recorded in 2021 by Istat and Aci, the latest available. A figure influenced downwards because it is a year in which partial travel bans were still in force due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A statistic unfortunately relaunched by the clash that took place on Sunday 21 May in Turbigo, in the Milanese area, in which two 18 and 24 year olds driving their respective cars lost their lives. And which also brings us back to the question of fatal accidents in Milan involving weak road users in recent months. Suffice it to recall the clashes in via Comasina on 8 May where a 55-year-old man lost his life, in corso di Porta Vittoria on 20 April in which a 39-year-old woman died and in viale Brianza, on the corner with piazzale Loreto of February 1, where a 38-year-old woman had been killed. An infinite streak of blood to compare with what are the official figures.

eight casualties a day — Two years ago in Italy 2,875 people lost their lives on the street (3,173 in 2019, last year pre-pandemic), or 7.9 deaths a day, one every three hours or so. In the municipality of Milan, 34 people died, of which 31 on urban roads in 7,230 accidents recorded and 3 on extra-urban roads out of a total of 130 collisions. The mortality rate, i.e. the number of victims per 100,000 inhabitants, in Milan alone stands at 2.5, while the national average is 3.4. For comparison, Rome in 2021 had a total of 121 deaths with a mortality rate of 4.4.

too many injured — Then there is the chapter that concerns the injured with the consequences on the national health system, work, personal expectations. A cost that is difficult to calculate but which has an interesting parameter in the rate of damage to get an idea of ​​the social repercussions of accidents. It is a rate constructed as the ratio between the number of injured in clashes and the average resident population in the reference year per 100,000. In Italy in 2021 the injury rate is 346 injured in road accidents per 100,000 inhabitants. That of Lombardy is slightly below the national figure, 337.6, far from the record figure of Liguria (579.4) but still high compared to the 217.5 recorded in Calabria.

difficult goal — If the European objectives on road safety foresee the halving of the number of victims and seriously injured by 2030 compared to 2019, the estimates for the first half of 2022 speak of 1,450 dead and 108,997 injured. The definitive figure for the year is expected next July when it will also be possible to understand the impact of the clashes on the youngest.