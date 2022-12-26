Killed an 8-year-old boy in the Foggia area

An 8-year-old Albanian boy died yesterday evening 25 December in a road accident near Borgo Segezia on the outskirts of Foggia. According to what was reconstructed by the police who are investigating the incident the little one was on the side of highway 90, near a farm when he was hit by a car driven by a woman. The child was taken to the hospital and died shortly after. Patrols of police cars and traffic police arrived on the spot and carried out the findings required by law. The accident occurred on state road 90, between Foggia and Bovino, in Borgo Segezia, in an area without lighting and characterized by the presence of some farmhouses and country estates.

