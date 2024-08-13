Ciudad Juarez.- Seven deaths have been recorded in traffic accidents in the first twelve days of August, the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) reported yesterday.

This weekend alone, two people died in the 64 accidents recorded, and four people were run over, including a teenager who died crushed.

Despite the ongoing preventive campaigns and driving courses that the School of Traffic Education teaches every day, in August there have been 223 accidents and 89 people have been injured and seven more have died, according to statistical data provided by Arlín Vargas, spokesperson for Traffic Safety.

This weekend alone, 64 road accidents, four accidents and two deaths were recorded.

These data show that in the two weeks of the month that have passed, fatalities have already doubled, compared to the three deaths in July.

50 people have now died on the city’s streets due to drivers’ lack of driving skills.

Yesterday, a man was run over and killed in the Central Zone by the driver of a car who fled without offering him help, reported elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety.

The fatal accident occurred shortly before 7:00 a.m. on 20 de Noviembre Street near Ramón Corona, in front of the Benito Juárez monument, where there is a community center, where paramedics from Rescue and Traffic Safety police attended.

The victim’s body was left on the sidewalk, with a probable broken leg and a blow to the head, which caused instant death, said a Road Safety commander.

The agents cordoned off the site and awaited the arrival of a team of field criminalistics experts from the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office, to whom they handed over the scene.

Workers from the Forensic Medical Service collected the body to transfer it to their facilities.

Shortly before the end of Saturday, a fatal accident occurred in the Granjero neighborhood, according to elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

Among the fatal accidents recorded, the most notable was the one that occurred on Saturday on Zaragoza Boulevard at the height of Melón Street.

Brayan Saúl CM, 17, died instantly at the scene, while Claudia Verónica CD, 49, suffered a probable leg fracture, said a CGSV officer.

The driver of the vehicle was speeding and lost control due to carelessness, crashing into a wall and trapping the couple; the teenager died at the scene.

Javier C., 31 years old, driver of a gray Mitsubishi Eclipse, 2007 model, with license plate A44SKN7, was arrested as the probable responsible party.

In addition, the driver of a personnel transport truck died after overturning and being crushed by the bus itself in the northwest of the city.

The traffic accident occurred on Camino Real and Salvador Herrera Street in the Renovación 92 neighborhood.

Witnesses said that the driver of the truck with the registration number 5988 lost control of the steering wheel and overturned. The driver was thrown out and the truck crushed him as it rolled, killing him immediately.

The deceased victim was identified as César Javier, approximately 30 years old.