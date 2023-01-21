León, Guanajuato.- In the city of Leon, Guanajuato, road accidents happen more frequently at the most dangerous crossroads According to data from the León Public Secretariat (SSPL), it is Juan José Torres Landa on the corner with Francisco Villa.

In this crossing have been generated twenty accidents vials in the year 2022, As for the most dangerous boulevards, in 2022 it was José María Morelos, where 285 road accidents were registered, after it is followed by Alonso de Torres boulevard, with 227 traffic mishaps.

The delegation of the city where accidents occur the most is the Historic Center, in 2022, 112 accidents were reported, after the Jardines de Jerez area is considered the second part of the city where more road mishaps are recorded, last year there were 63.

Those who are most involved in road accidents are motorcyclists, and accidents are on the riseThis is how Jaime Gallardo Saavedra, president of the León Security and Justice Board, announced it.

We share statistics from the León Public Secretariat (SSPL), on the number of road accidents that occurred in certain areas of the city of León, Guanajuato and other details more than demonstrate the rise in vehicular mishaps.

Cruises with more accidents in León:

Juan Jose Torres Landa – Francisco Villa / 20

Juan Alonso de Torres – Morelos /19

Francisco Villa and López Mateos /17

Airport – Delta /17

Morelos – Lopez Mateos /15

Paseo de Jerez and López Mateos /14

Malecón del Río – Hermanos Aldama /13

Malecón del Río – Causeway of Heroes /13

Walk of the Dam – Morelos /13

Boulevard Hidalgo and Alonso de Torres /13

The neighborhoods with the most accidents:

Villas of San Juan /37

lion 1 /38

Obregon /38

Saint Michael /42

Martinique /46

Delta Industry /47

Industrial City /52

Gardens of Jerez /63

Center / 112

Accidents per day in León:

Saturdays /555

Sundays /504

Monday /433

Tuesday /408

Wednesday /383

Thursday /428

Friday /444

Courtesy: León Municipality

Roads with more accidents:

Morelos (Fast track) /285

Alonso de Torres /227

Lopez Mateos /221

Landa Towers /191

Mariano Escobedo /159

Boulevard Airport /131

Francisco Villa /123

Delta Boulevard /111

Malecon del Río /108

Valtierra / 108

With information from AM Newspaper