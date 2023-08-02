The number of road fatalities in Italy continues to increase alarmingly. The latest case involved a 14-year-old boy, Chris Obeng Abom, that on 31 July last he was run over by a pirated car while he was walking on Provincial Road 12 in San Vito di Negrar, Verona: after a few hours that he had been transported to the hospital in desperate conditions, his heart unfortunately has stopped beating.

Omission of aid

It seems to have been fatally invested by a thirty-nine-year-old local man, who was identified yesterday thanks to a municipal video surveillance system. It seems? Yes, because although the man actually admitted that he was driving, he denied having run over a person. The investigations are proceeding at a rapid pace, and in the meantime the man has been deferred to a state of freedom for three different crimes: vehicular homicide, escape in the event of an accident and hit-and-run. Precisely the latter, the omission of aid, is the one that has generated the most “discussion”: according to the doctors of the intensive care unit, in fact, the boy could have been saved if he had been rescued immediately after the accident. So that didn’t happen.

Worrying numbers

What is certain is that the number of road fatalities in Italy continues unabated: just think that in all of last year 3,159 people lost their lives on Italian roads, 9.9% more than the previous year. On average, this is 9 road fatalities per day. Of all these people, 2,651 lost their lives within 24 hours of the accident. Once again, what worries us is the question of the failure to provide assistance: numbers in hand, there were 10,495 hit-and-run road robbers who in the past year they escaped after causing an accident (not necessarily deadly); of these, 1,944 were reported and sanctioned by the traffic police, 2,774 instead by the Carabinieri, and 5,777 by the local police.

Accidents, victims and injured

In short, a continuously worsening trend regarding road accidents as a whole: in 2022 they were nearly 166,000, up by more than 9% over the previous year, for an average of 454 claims every day. Very high average also for what concerns the victims and wounded: 8.7 every day the former, 612 the latter. All this has had a considerable impact also from an economic point of view: the social cost of road accidents last year almost reached 18 billion euros, up by 9.8% compared to 2021.