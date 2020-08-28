An accident involving the Deputy Minister of Defense Yunus-Bek Yevkurov hit the traffic safety cameras. The relevant personnel were at the disposal Telegram-channel LIFE Shot.

On a widespread video, you can see how a black car with a flashing light moved perpendicular to the movement. He crashed into a gray Nissan Qashqai. Yevkurov’s car hit him in the side, in the front fender, causing Nissan to be carried out onto the sidewalk, he hit a post where a woman with a stroller was standing nearby. The car hit the child with a touch, and blood started to flow from his mouth.

The accident occurred on 1st Dubrovskaya Street on the evening of 28 August. The official sat in the passenger seat. The official was not injured. He left the scene. According to preliminary data, his car passed a red light.

Yevkurov was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia in 2019, he oversees the Main Directorate of Combat Training and the Aviation Safety Service of the Russian Armed Forces. Previously, he was the President of Ingushetia.