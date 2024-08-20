Francesca Di Ruberto, involved in a serious road accident in Rome, did not make it, and was fatal for her. Forty-four years old and mother of two children, when she was very young she had been a little TV star: Francesca was, in fact, one of the protagonists of the program It’s not the Rai. The woman lost her life on Monday morning along Via Trionfalewhich residents call the “Curve of Death” while he was on board a Mini that collided with an Ama waste collection van. The impact, which occurred shortly before six in the morning, was extremely violent. And there was nothing that could be done for the 44-year-old

The 47-year-old driver of the Ama vehicle tested negative for drug and alcohol. According to the first reconstructions, collected by The Messengerthe waste collection vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction to the victim’s car.

The 118 paramedics intervened on the scene, but when they arrived the woman was already dead. The firefighters extracted her body from the wreckage and then saved the life of the man who was with her in the car.. This is a 43-year-old who was admitted to the Gemelli hospital with a red code. His condition is serious, but his life is not in danger.

The company Ama Spa has issued a press release: “An accident occurred between a private car and a truck, an Iveco Magirus, Ama in service on Via Trionfale. The driver of the car, a woman, unfortunately lost her life as a result of the impact. The Company immediately placed itself at the complete disposal of the competent Authorities to clarify the dynamics of the incident. The employee driving the Ama vehicle was transported in shock to the hospital for the routine checks required in these cases. Ama management expresses its heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family.”

In 1994 Francesca Di Ruberto took part in the program It’s not the Rai, hosted by Ambra Angiolini. She was entrusted with the cover of the song Heart by Rita Pavone. A road, that of entertainment, later abandoned. He was currently working in a restaurant in Trionfale.