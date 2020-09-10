In Pali district of Rajasthan, 4 people were killed and 10 injured in a road accident on Monday morning. The accident took place on the Jaipur-Ahmedabad highway in Kirawa village near Pali. All the deceased and injured in the accident were returning to their home in Pratapgarh from Delhi and were riding in a mini truck. Due to the construction work on the road, the journey was on only on one lane and the mini truck became unbalanced while avoiding the vehicle coming from the front on this path. In this accident, two women and two children died on the spot due to being pressed under the truck. While the other 10 were injured by falling down from the truck. Those injured in the accident have been admitted to the Bangar Medical College Hospital in Pali.Covid-19: ‘War room’ starts for Corona to battle, 181 to get 24 hours helpAccording to Pali Police, all the victims of the accident are residents of Saadri in Pratapgarh district. These people work in Delhi to make sculptures and during the accident, they were returning to Saadari from Delhi. His mini truck crashed near Kirawa. In order to avoid collision with the car coming in front, the driver turned at high speed and the truck overturned down the road.Churu news: The young man who came to prescribe arbitrary medicine from doctors, the doctor refused and thrashed him

After the accident, the people in the vicinity gave information to the police and tried to save the injured. Some people were taken out from under the truck and their lives were saved. However two women and two children could not be saved. When police arrived, all were admitted to Bangar Hospital.