Nuevo León.- In the early hours of Sunday, a tragic accident in the Highway 57 Matehuala-Saltilloin the state of New Lionleave it to injured migrants and several dead. The incident occurred at kilometer 122, near the Galeana municipality.

He Migration’s national institute (INM) responded quickly, providing humanitarian assistance at foreign people wounds and supporting the repatriation of the bodies of those who lost their lives in the crash.

Next to the National Guard, Municipal Civil Protection, paramedicshe Institute of Criminalistics and the forensic service of the state, the INM staff collaborated in relief and assistance tasks.

Several migrants were injured in the accident and were taken to nearby hospitals.

He INM is following up and accompaniment to his state of health. Six of the injured migrants are from Hondurasone of Ecuador and another of Cuba.

around noon, a minor under 16 years of ageof Honduran nationality, received a medical discharge and will remain under the guardianship and protection of the System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family in the state. See also Sonic The Hedgehog 2, new trailer of the film with Knuckles and Dr. Robotnik

He INM will also deliver Visitor cards for Humanitarian Reasons to injured migrants, providing them with additional support and assistance during their stay in Mexico.

Unfortunately, at the scene of the accident HE They found the bodies of three people who were traveling in the tractor-trailer, but only one of them had documentation that allowed us to determine its origin honduran.

Besides, inside the bus involved in the accident was located the lifeless body of one person of Mexican nationality who traveled like co-pilot.

The INM has established communication with the consular representations of the aforementioned countries to coordinate the corresponding assistance to those affected and facilitate the necessary procedures.