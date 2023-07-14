After a week of agony, Simone Ziporri, the 20-year-old from Cosseria who last Friday was involved in a road accident along the provincial road 661 near Murazzano, in the Langhe, died. With his Kawasaki the young man had collided head-on with a truck.

The news is creating dismay throughout the Valbormida. Simone, a former high school student from Calasanz, had obtained his scientific maturity last year, he was a Vertikarkare athlete: climbing was one of his passions. Simone had been hospitalized in critical condition at the Santa Croce hospital in Cuneo: there was little hope of keeping him alive. In recent days he had undergone several operations but the clinical picture had not improved. Today’s death.