During this Friday, A road accident in Mexicali claimed the life of a migrant from Ecuador, while ten other migrantseight Colombians and two Guatemalans, they were injured in the incident.

The National Migration Institute (INM) reported that the fatal accident took place during the early hours of the morning when an INM van was transporting migrants from the Mexicali International Airport to an administrative office of the Institute, as part of the corresponding immigration procedures.

The quick response of the local Firefighters and the Mexican Red Cross allowed the injured migrants to be immediately transferred to the Mexicali General Hospital, where they are being evaluated and receiving medical attention.

Both the driver of the passenger bus involved in the accident and the driver of the INM vehicle transporting the migrants, both of Mexican nationality, also suffered injuries in the incident.

Immigration authorities have established contact with the Ecuadorian Consulate to report the tragic loss of their compatriot, a 36-year-old man, and to begin the process that will allow the repatriation of his body to his country of origin.

At this difficult time, immigration personnel remain at the hospital to closely monitor the medical evolution of injured migrants and provide them with the necessary support.

This tragic road accident in Mexicali is a reminder of the risks migrants face in their search for a better life, and highlights the importance of taking additional measures to ensure their safety during their journey.