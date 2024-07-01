An Italian citizen, Davide Baggio, 56 years old, resident in Cittadella (Padova), died in a car accident in Egypt, during a vacation with his wife, Chiara Tombolato, who was seriously injured. According to initial information reported by local newspapers, Baggio was taking part in an excursion to Luxor; his wife, hospitalized at the El Gouna hospital in Hurghada, is not in danger of life.

Originally from Cusinati di Tezze (Vicenza) and moved to Cittadella after his marriage, Baggio was responsible for human resources at Orv Manufacturing in Grantorto (Padua) and was known in the local sports environment as the organizer of the “Maratonina” of Cittadella. In May he had participated in the “Iroman 70.3” of Jesolo (Venice). The Baggios had left for Egypt last Thursday for a vacation that was supposed to end next Friday.