The Sardinian artist Nicola Macciò, known in the entertainment world with his stage name, is hospitalized in serious condition
A violent collision with a car and the fall on the asphalt. The Sardinian singer Joe Perrino, stage name of Nicola Macciò, was the victim of a car accident in Cagliari on 11 August. He is hospitalized in very serious conditions at the Brotzu hospital in the capital. The clash happened in the morning, in via Trieste. Perrino was riding his motorbike when, according to the first reconstructions, he collided with a car. The strong impact threw him from the vehicle. He was rescued by the motorist and then by the 118 staff. Transport to the hospital, where he was welcomed in red code. The municipal police are carrying out investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.
in the footsteps of frank zappa
—
Joe Perrino is a well-known singer particularly in Sardinia, his homeland. In 1984 he founded the rock band dei Mellowtones which was inspired by the music of Frank Zappa (the name of the group recalls one of the first bands of the great American musician who died in 1993). Subsequently, the singer from Cagliari created the groups White elephant And Grog.
#Road #accident #Cagliari #motorcycle #car #singer #Joe #Perrino
Leave a Reply