A violent collision with a car and the fall on the asphalt. The Sardinian singer Joe Perrino, stage name of Nicola Macciò, was the victim of a car accident in Cagliari on 11 August. He is hospitalized in very serious conditions at the Brotzu hospital in the capital. The clash happened in the morning, in via Trieste. Perrino was riding his motorbike when, according to the first reconstructions, he collided with a car. The strong impact threw him from the vehicle. He was rescued by the motorist and then by the 118 staff. Transport to the hospital, where he was welcomed in red code. The municipal police are carrying out investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.