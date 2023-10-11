Initially the Swiss Football Federation had spoken of a minor head injury. This was the official reason why Noah Okafor left the Swiss national team’s retreat ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying match scheduled for Sunday against Belarus (the one against Israel was postponed instead). According to what was reported by Sport Mediaset, the AC Milan striker suffered a slight injury to his eyebrow arch in a road accident, while he was sitting next to the driver, which required stitches. Once examined by the Swiss medical staff, he was sent home. Okafor will therefore return to Stefano Pioli’s disposal for preparation in view of the big match on Sunday 22nd at San Siro against Juventus.