A very serious accident occurred during the night in the province of Reggio Calabria. Unfortunately two 23 year oldsas soon as they left the birthday party in a local club they collided with a pillar, when the doctors arrived, there was nothing left for them to do.

A third boy, however, was injured and is now inMetropolitan hospital and his condition appears to be very serious. The doctors decided to keep her reserved prognosis.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred the night between Tuesday 30th and Wednesday 31st January. Precisely in the small municipality of Rosarnowhich is located in the province of Reggio Calabria.

The three friends had just left a local club. The deceased girl had celebrated hers 23rd birthday with the rest of his party. Once they said goodbye, they were returning to their homes.

However, it is just as they were aboard the Fiat 500, that the person driving lost control. Unfortunately, once they went off the road, they collided with a pillar which runs along the road, in the middle of the town centre.

Passers-by who found themselves faced with such a heartbreaking scene asked for timely information intervention of health workers and also of the police. They arrived on site in just a few minutes.

Unfortunately, the health workers were unable to do anything for the girl and her friend, her age. She had just celebrated his birthday. They had no choice but to note theirs deaths.

The officers who intervened on site are currently taking all the necessary findings. The generality of the deceased boys, have not yet been disclosed. However, in a few hours it is possible that further updates will emerge on this serious accident, which has led to consequences heartbreaking.