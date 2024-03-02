At least two people lost their lives in a crash registered on the Celaya free highway, at the access to the town of San Bartolomé Aguas Calientes, belonging to the municipality of Apaseo El Alto in Guanajuato.

The accident involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan vehicle, colliding with such magnitude that Both drivers lost their lives instantly. while the heavy-lift unit was engulfed in flames, intensifying the tragedy.

The emergency services of Guanajuato and the municipality of Corregidora responded quickly to the scene, but unfortunately they could not prevent the fatality of the occupants of both vehicles.

The resulting fire forced the temporary closure of the road in the direction of Querétaro generating circulatory chaos until the flames were controlled.

Once the fire was out, the authorities of the Attorney General's Office of the State of Guanajuato They arrived at the scene, under the supervision of elements of the National Guard, to carry out the corresponding procedures and proceed to remove the bodies.