A tragic news, in the course of the last few hours, has shocked the entire community of Terracina. Alessandro Quatrini died in a car accident on the Pontina on Easter Eve. The boy was only 29 and was aboard his motorcycle.

During the eve of Easter, Saturday 16 April, a tragedy at kilometer 198 of the Pontina, in the Terracina area. Alessandro Quatrini lost his life in a car accident. The 29-year-old boy, originally from Frosinone, was driving his motorcycle when he crashed into one Fiat Idea.

The intervention of the rescue who tried unsuccessfully to keep the 29-year-old alive. However, for the latter there was nothing to be done. Because of the fort impactAlessandro died instantly and the 118 health workers could only confirm his deathThe 29-year-old was thrown from his motorcycle and fell violently on the asphalt of the roadway.

For what concern driver of the Fiat Idea, it is a man of Finnish origin who was transported to hospital due to minor injuries. The officers subjected him to alcohol and drug tests to see if he drove in state of intoxication. However, we are not yet aware of the results.

In the light of the tragedy, many were the messages from his own friends who wished to address their last greeting to Alessandro. For example, these are the words di Francesca shared on her Facebook profile: