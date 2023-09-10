Graziella Parente is the victim of the road accident that occurred yesterday on the regional road 630 Cassino-Formia in the municipality of San Giorgio a Liri, in the province of Frosinone. For her, 31 years old, there was nothing that could be done. Her husband, Francesco Piccolino, 33 years old, is fighting between life and death. The two had married in July and had just returned from their honeymoon that took them to Thailand.

In the accident, which occurred at lunchtime, the scooter on which the couple was traveling collided with a Fiat 500. The police, who carried out the usual investigations, are investigating to reconstruct the dynamics and causes of the impact. After the collision, the two newlyweds ended up on the ground, Graziella practically died instantly, while her husband was rescued by healthcare personnel who arrived in several ambulances and transported in code red to the Cassino hospital. The hope is that at least he can save himself.

The motorbike was returning from Cassino and traveling towards Ausonia, it is not known whether the car was entering or exiting a small street where there is a bar and a tattoo artist; certainly the impact that threw the couple was on the front left side. Francesco and Graziella were married on 23 July in the church of Santa Maria Vergine in Coreno Ausonio, her town.

The woman worked in a pub in Cassino, he is a worker in a factory in the Frosinone area. There were many messages of condolence, including that of the mayor of Coreno Ausonio Simone Costanzo: “I am speechless. Astonished and deeply sad. I received Graziella and Francesco’s wedding promise a few months ago – she writes on Facebook – Graziella, a beautiful girl, cheerful and always smiling, with a great desire to live, committed for years to the Catholic action of Coreno. Our community, sadly, loses another young life too soon and too tragically. On behalf of the entire municipal administration, I warmly embrace the Parente family, Francesco and all of us who were lucky enough to know them.”

