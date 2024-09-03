According to initial reconstructions, the twenty-year-old lost control of his vehicle, perhaps due to a distraction, perhaps due to high speed.

The Italian streets are once again stained with blood, too often. Also losing their lives yesterday evening was a very young driving a vehicle involved in a collision with another vehicle. It could have been much worse, but the tragedy occurred anyway with the disappearance of a twenty-year-old.

The very ugly road accident took place in Gragnano, a municipality in the province of Naples. The dramatic head-on collision occurred between two cars and was daring and disastrous. The collision, in fact, led to the death of a 20-year-old man, resident in Castellammare di Stabia, who was driving one of the vehicles involved.

His 24-year-old brother, who was not in the same vehicle with him, reported serious fractures and is currently hospitalized. The driver of the other car involved, a 21-year-old from Angri, was fortunately unharmed.

The accident occurred during the night, in via Madonna delle Grazie, in the Vesuvian town, close to the Sorrento coast. The car with one of the two brothers on board showed up to the rescuers in simply terrible conditions, devastated. The dynamics The authorities, who will hear from those directly involved in this absurd accident, still need to clarify what happened.

The Carabinieri of the Castellammare di Stabia radiomobile section arrived promptly to carry out the necessary investigations. According to the first reconstructionsthe twenty-year-old would have lost control of his vehicle, perhaps a distraction, perhaps the high speed, all to be verified. In this way he left his lane, ending up colliding with a car coming in the opposite direction, in which his brother was also located.

Unfortunately, the 20-year-old passed away shortly after being transported to hospital in red code, while his brother continues to receive treatment for his multiple fractures. The 21-year-old, the young man who remained unharmed in this collision, was able to return home on his own two feet. Investigations are currently underway to shed light on the accident.