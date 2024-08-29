More young victims on our roads. Similar events are capable of destroying entire families, groups of friends and acquaintances who find themselves without a piece of their life torn away in a breath. High speed, distractions while driving, loss of control of the vehicle due to the conditions of the road surface are just some of the causes, the most frequent, of every accident on our roads.

The last one is still to be clarified, for this reason the authorities are working to understand the dynamics of a terrible accident that took the life of a young man driving his car. Apparently there were no other vehicles or people involved in the accident but an investigation is underway to find out what really happened.

The young 23-year-old lost his life last night in the tragic road accident that occurred along the former state road 42 in Treviglio, in the province of Bergamo. The tragedy occurred shortly before 1:00 am, when his Opel Corsa, of which the boy was the only occupant, went off the road for reasons yet to be clarified. The accident was truly shocking, with the car partially destroyed, overturning several times but without involving other vehicles.

THE rescue they arrived promptly at the scene of the accident, after a report arrived in a few minutes at the scene of the accident. The rescuers together with an ambulance, two 118 medical cars, and the firefighters, supported by the Treviglio carabinieri, tried everything to save the young man’s life. However, despite the attempts to recover the poor and desperate vital conditions of the young man immediately after the accident, unfortunately, there was nothing to be done.

There body has already been returned to the family. An ambulance and a paramedic car from Seriate intervened on the scene with a red code. The doctor who arrived on the scene, after a short time, had to confirm the death of the young man. The Carabinieri of the Treviglio Company are working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident but. It seems that it could have been an accident linked to a wrong maneuver at high speed.