A weekend that continues to bring very bad news from the Italian roads. Yet another tragedy has occurred after a accident which involved a boy, apparently, driving a car but still a minor. A drama that has yet to be fully clarified and for which information is still quite scarce.

The 17 year old boy, according to the first rumours, seems, he was driving without a license. The young man tragically lost his life during the night between Saturday and Sunday when he violently hit a tree while driving a Fiat Punto. Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved.

The tragedy that occurred last night in this road accident took place on the outskirts of FoggiaThe young man lost control of the Fiat Punto he was driving, leaving the road and ending up against a tree for reasons yet to be determined.

The firefighters, the 118 emergency services and the local police officers immediately intervened at the scene of the accident. The authorities are currently conducting investigations in-depth, also analyzing the surveillance camera footage to reconstruct exactly the dynamics of the event. It still remains unclear how the 17-year-old could be driving the car without having obtained a license. It could be a car obtained without parental authorization, lent by a friend or even obtained by force. All the subject of the investigations that the Foggia Carabinieri are conducting.

On the dynamics the young man’s lack of experience may not be the cause of the accident. The boy may have already driven the car in the past, remaining unpunished, managing to drive irresponsibly the vehicle, evidently not his.

Road accidents in Italy are often caused by a combination of factors. Among the most common are the distraction driving, often linked to the use of smartphones, speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Failure to respect the right of way and safety distances usually contributes significantly to accidents. Furthermore, road conditions, such as poor maintenance of infrastructure and lighting, can further aggravate the situation.

