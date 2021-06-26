The power of new RNA-based vaccines has run flat in recent days with the disappointing results of a new injection based on this technology. The German company Curevac has recognized that its vaccine is barely 47% effective and that it does not meet the expectations. This injection was interesting because it did not require freezers and could be affordable for the many developing countries, where vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 has only just begun. But, for unknown reasons, the injection does not work.

If something has been shown in this pandemic, it is the potential of messenger RNA to fight viruses. It is a strategy that at the beginning was ignored by Big Pharma. RNA was thought to be such a short-lived and weak molecule that it was worthless as a drug. The story as of December 2020 has changed that view. The two messenger RNA vaccines, developed by the German BioNTech in collaboration with the US Pfizer and Moderna in collaboration with the US public sector have shown an efficacy of more than 94% and almost 100% ability to save your life the infected. So what happened to Curevac’s vaccine, based on the same molecule?

There is an overwhelming fact about the Curevac clinical trial. It was carried out in 10 countries in Europe and Latin America, including Spain, at a time when 13 different variants of the virus were already circulating. Only one of the slightly more than 130 infections recorded in this trial with 40,000 people was infected with the variant classical of the pathogen. The rest were new versions, including the one from India – one of the most contagious and virulent – as well as the versions recently detected in Peru and Colombia. The Curevac clinical trial is not over yet. The full results have not yet been published in a scientific journal. But interim data shows that the effectiveness of this vaccine is disappointing. This is less the older the patients and if they are infected with the new variants.

“We expected to have more powerful results and now we see that it is very difficult to achieve high efficacy with this unprecedented diversity of virus variants,” Franz Werner-Haas, CEO of the company, said in a press release.

These results are part of an interim analysis. The clinical trial is ongoing and full details of effectiveness will only be known when it is finished, possibly within a week or two. “It is possible that the effectiveness data will vary when the study is finished and for example we will see that the vaccine works against some variants and not against others”, explains Antonio Portolés, pharmacologist at the Hospital Clínico de Madrid who leads the part of the Curevac clinical trial in this center. “It is possible that it will reach 50% effectiveness, but it is very unlikely that the 94% efficacy levels of the other two RNA vaccines will be reached,” he acknowledges.

The German firm explains that they have already developed a second improved version of their injection that should be able to defeat the new forms of the coronavirus. But it is possible that the fault is in the very essence of the technology they use.

An RNA vaccine is a coded message written in the universal language of life. The RNA language has four letters: A, C, U, G. The sequence of genetic letters contained in RNA vaccines tells the cell: “From here you must follow my orders to translate this message.” And then it includes the complete sequence of the S protein, the one that the virus uses to enter human cells.

Injecting a foreign RNA into our body is not an easy task: the immune system is precisely in charge of instantly destroying any malicious command. The great innovation that has made it possible to develop messenger RNA vaccines has been precisely to introduce an artificial letter in that RNA sequence, pseudouridine, represented by the Greek letter Ψ. In the 2010s, after years of rejection by the public and private sectors, the Hungarian based in the US Katalin Karikó demonstrated that this simple change from one letter to another allows foreign messenger RNA to be injected without causing an exacerbated immune reaction. Both BioNTech, who hired her as head, and Moderna, use this technique based on modified RNA protected by a patent that the University of Pennsylvania sold out years ago because they wanted “quick money,” according to Karikó told EL PAÍS.

One of the most critical opponents of Karikó’s role as the mother of RNA vaccines is Hans-Georg Rammensee, an immunologist at the University of Tübingen and co-founder of Curevac. His company builds on a discovery by his colleague Ingmar Hoerr, whose doctoral thesis in 2000 showed that unmodified RNA could be stabilized and used to make vaccines. Since then the company has tried to develop RNA vaccines against different ailments. They haven’t released any yet, but initial animal and human data for their covid vaccine was good. In December, Rammensee explained to this newspaper that in his opinion none of Karikó’s advances have been decisive. Yet he acknowledged the inevitable: “Without our 2000 studio, neither Moderna nor BioNTech would have been founded, but they have been faster in development.”

“It is probable that the unmodified RNA is part of the explanation for the disappointing results,” explains Isabel Sola, a virologist at the CSIC. “Unmodified RNA activates the immune system’s first line of defense, the innate, which prevents cells from translating the RNA message contained in the vaccine. Here may be one of the explanations for failure “, he highlights.

The researcher believes that there is a great lesson to be learned from these results. “At some point we thought that developing messenger RNA vaccines was already something simple and fast, but the reality is that it requires enormous work, of years, and any small change in the sequence of the genetic message in the RNA can make the molecule not it is stable or it is too aggressive for the immune system ”, he details.

The immunologist from the University of Vigo Africa González believes that unmodified RNA has probably played a role, but there are other factors. The dose of vaccine used by Curevac is 12 micrograms, much lower than that used by Pfizer, 30 micrograms, and Moderna, 100. It is possible, he argues, that Curevac did not want to give more doses to avoid adverse reactions and that therefore the effectiveness is too warm.

There is one last minute, but possibly critical, detail: the vehicle vaccines use to transport RNA from the needle to human cells. These are microscopic spheres of lipids whose composition is extremely delicate: they must remain intact until the vaccine binds to the outside of the cells and then opens to release the messenger RNA within them. Curevac uses different spheres, as they are able to remain stable at warmer temperatures than the other two vaccines. That ability may have made them worse at carrying their protective load. As Anglo-Saxons often say, the devil is in the details.

