The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective against the two variants of the coronavirus first identified in India, according to preliminary results of a study by US researchers from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the NYU Langone Center. Of course, the report has yet to be reviewed.

Researchers have found that the antibodies in the vaccine “are slightly weaker against the variants, but not so weak as to think that they affect the protection of vaccines,” Nathaniel Landau, one of the authors, told AFP.

The study shows that for one of the Indian variants, B.1.617, the vaccines reduce four times the amount of neutralizing antibodies, the proteins that the immune system generates to prevent the virus from invading cells. For the other variant, B.1.618, the reduction was three times.

“In other words, many of the antibodies now no longer work against the variants, but there are still many other antibodies that do,” said Landau. In his opinion, “that is enough to believe that the vaccines will be highly protective” because the general levels of antibodies remain well above those found in samples taken from people who passed the original virus.