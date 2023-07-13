RNA-based cancer therapies are increasingly a reality. The first international clinical trial of a microRNA inhibitor in cancer patients has concluded in Italy: the results of the project, conducted entirely at the University of Magna Graecia (Umg) and in the Renato Dulbecco university hospital in Catanzaro, open a new frontier in cancer therapy. Data from the phase 1 study, just published in the ‘Journal of Hematology & Oncology’, have in fact demonstrated the safety and biological and clinical activity of the microRna-221 inhibitor, Lna-i-miR-221, in a sample of patients with advanced malignancies.

“We started about ten years ago with the idea of ​​identifying and correcting the altered regulation of oncogenic microRNAs, i.e. small non-coding RNAs, characterized, under normal conditions, by important functions of regulating gene expression. After identifying one of the candidate microRNAs and designed a specific therapeutic agent, we have gone through all the stages of advanced preclinical development – explains Pierfrancesco Tassone, full professor of Medical Oncology at the Umg and coordinator of one of the special programs approved under the call “Molecular Clinical Oncology 5 per thousand” of the Airc Foundation – following the international and national regulatory procedures for the approval of drugs. We have therefore obtained a final product ready for experimental clinical use – he underlines – for the first time in humans”.

Based on the Phase 1 results, the investigational drug will now move on to subsequent phases of trials. “It is the realization of an ambitious project – remarked Tassone – with the contribution of Airc and its supporters, and which testifies to the possibility of completing an independent translational research path, starting from an idea and from the laboratory, developing a drug, making it available in pharmaceutical formulation, to get to the treatment of patients. A path that in our country is mainly industrial and rarely academic and independent, especially in the development and characterization phases of the new drug”.

“The result is obviously not only personal, but of the whole team of our clinicians and young researchers supported by Airc, who have made it possible to concretely realize the vision of integration of knowledge. Therefore, not a point of arrival, but a departure towards a scenario promising – says Tassone – which we hope will soon translate into increasingly effective treatments for our patients”.

“Today we are giving back to the community a concrete example of the impact that scientific research of excellence has on patient care – comments Federico Caligaris Cappio, scientific director of the Airc Foundation – We are proud to have contributed to this important milestone achieved by Professor Pierfrancesco Tassone and from his group that Airc has been supporting continuously for over fifteen years. We are well aware that research cannot be improvised, but is built over time with rigor and method. This is why it is essential to be able to offer the best scientists financial stability on long-term projects, just as happens with the special ‘5 per thousand’ programs that AIRC has been able to design and support over the years, thanks to the trust of millions of citizens”.